BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

EXAMINE YOURSELF BEFORE PARTAKING OF YAHUSHA’S SUPPER TO AVOID JUDGMENT, 1 CORINTH 11, 20260718
First Century Gospel Church HQ
First Century Gospel Church HQ
30 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
22 views • Yesterday

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)


1 Corinthians 11:23-32


23 For I have received of YAH that which also I delivered unto you - that YAHUSHA the same night in which He was betrayed took the bread:


24 And when He had given thanks, He broke it, and said: Take, eat: this is my body, which is broken for you: this do in remembrance of Me.


25 After the same manner also He took the cup, when He had supped, saying: This cup is the Renewed Covenant in My blood: this do you, as oft as you drink it, in remembrance of Me.


26 For as often as you eat this bread, and drink this cup, you do show ADONAI’s death till He come.


27 Wherefore whosoever shall eat this bread, and drink this cup of YAHUAH, unworthily, shall be guilty of the body and blood of YAHUAH.


28 But let a man and woman examine himself and herself, and so let him and her eat of that bread, and drink of that cup.


29 For he or she that eats and drinks unworthily, eats and drinks damnation to himself and herself, not discerning the ADONAI’s body.


30 For this cause, many are weak and sickly among you, and many sleep.


31 For if we would judge ourselves, we should not be judged.


32 But when we are judged, we are chastened of the Lord, that we should not be condemned with the world. Amen!

Keywords
deathjesuschurchyahuahjudgebreaddamnationguiltylordbloodbodyeatyahbelieveyahushabrokensupperhungrythankscondemnremembrancediscerndishonorexamineunworthily
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Pew Survey: China&#8217;s Global Image Improves, Outpaces US in Several Nations

Pew Survey: China’s Global Image Improves, Outpaces US in Several Nations

Douglas Harrington
The Escalation Trap: A masterclass in strategic reality

The Escalation Trap: A masterclass in strategic reality

Belle Carter
Nutrition Tips to Fall Asleep Faster: Evidence and Expert Advice

Nutrition Tips to Fall Asleep Faster: Evidence and Expert Advice

Coco Somers
Vitamin K Found to Regulate Bone Remodeling Process, Study Says

Vitamin K Found to Regulate Bone Remodeling Process, Study Says

Coco Somers
DHS Orders Full Body Camera Mandate for ICE Operatives

DHS Orders Full Body Camera Mandate for ICE Operatives

Garrison Vance
Gold Prices Decline as U.S.-Iran Tensions and Fed Rate Hike Expectations Weigh on Market

Gold Prices Decline as U.S.-Iran Tensions and Fed Rate Hike Expectations Weigh on Market

Sterling Ashworth
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy