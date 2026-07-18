EXAMINE YOURSELF BEFORE PARTAKING OF YAHUSHA’S SUPPER TO AVOID JUDGMENT, 1 CORINTH 11, 20260718

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)





1 Corinthians 11:23-32





23 For I have received of YAH that which also I delivered unto you - that YAHUSHA the same night in which He was betrayed took the bread:





24 And when He had given thanks, He broke it, and said: Take, eat: this is my body, which is broken for you: this do in remembrance of Me.





25 After the same manner also He took the cup, when He had supped, saying: This cup is the Renewed Covenant in My blood: this do you, as oft as you drink it, in remembrance of Me.





26 For as often as you eat this bread, and drink this cup, you do show ADONAI’s death till He come.





27 Wherefore whosoever shall eat this bread, and drink this cup of YAHUAH, unworthily, shall be guilty of the body and blood of YAHUAH.





28 But let a man and woman examine himself and herself, and so let him and her eat of that bread, and drink of that cup.





29 For he or she that eats and drinks unworthily, eats and drinks damnation to himself and herself, not discerning the ADONAI’s body.





30 For this cause, many are weak and sickly among you, and many sleep.





31 For if we would judge ourselves, we should not be judged.





32 But when we are judged, we are chastened of the Lord, that we should not be condemned with the world. Amen!