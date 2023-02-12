New Zion Assembly - 2/12/23 - The Renewed Mind

This week, we continue our sermon series entitled “A Journey Through Romans.” Throughout this series, we have been examining the Apostle Paul’s letter to the Jesus-believing disciples in the ancient city of Rome and applying those principles that we learn to our lives here in the modern world.

Our message for this week looks at Romans chapter 12, verse 16, where our message today focuses on the believer’s responsibility in renewing their mind in Christ. But first, let’s pray….

This week's key verse: “Be of the same mind one toward another. Mind not high things, but condescend to men of low estate. Be not wise in your own conceits.” Romans 12:16

Rick Wiles; Preaching Presbyter - Dr. Raymond Burkhart. Airdate: 2/12/23

