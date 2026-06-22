Multiculturalism - Kamala Salad - Where Did The Billions Go

Multiculturalism: A Failed Policy





Are all cultures equal? Yes, according to multiculturalism.





Numerous heads of state including Nicolas Sarkozy (France), Angela Merkel (Germany), and David Cameron (UK) have recently proclaimed that multiculturalism has been an utter failure (see here).

Many people are baffled by this position as they confuse multiculturalism as a political normative philosophy with the colloquial use of the term meant to represent cultural, religious, and ethnic heterogeneity (or pluralism).





The latter meaning is a very laudable objective to pursue as such diversity creates a richer social tapestry. On the other hand, Multiculturalism (hereafter capitalized) in the first sense of the term is more than merely a failed political philosophy. It is a central cause of the slow erosion of Western civilization. For an in-depth critique of this political philosophy, see Salim Mansur’s book Delectable Lie: A Liberal Repudiation of Multiculturalism.





https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/homo-consumericus/201210/multiculturalism-failed-policy









EU has 'surrendered', says expert as panic-stricken MEPs vote for mass deportations





The EU has "surrendered to reality" on migration, an expert claimed after MEPs overwhelmingly backed tougher deportation laws before a furious chamber-wide shouting match. The European Parliament voted 418 to 218, with 30 abstentions, in favour of a new Return Regulation designed to make it easier for member states to deport illegal migrants and failed asylum seekers.





However, the result sparked dramatic scenes in Strasbourg. As the outcome was announced, right-wing MEPs celebrated by chanting "send them back", prompting left-wing lawmakers to respond with cries of "shame on you" from across the chamber.





https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/2219141/eu-has-surrendered-says-expert-mass-deportations-brussels









Kamala Harris brutally mocked after dropping another baffling word salad





Former Vice President Kamala Harris sparked widespread reaction after remarks on hope during an interview with Don Lemon.





Speaking on Lemon's podcast, Harris discussed staying optimistic following President Trump's 2024 election victory.





"It is so important that we not only have hope, but that we understand that that should be a verb," Harris said.





The comment quickly went viral on social media, where critics questioned the statement because hope already functions as a verb.





Several users mocked the remark online, with others comparing it to Harris' previous statement that "faith is a verb.”





The exchange renewed debate over Harris' speaking style, which has frequently drawn scrutiny from political opponents.





https://www.skynews.com.au/world-news/united-states/kamala-harris-brutally-mocked-after-dropping-another-baffling-word-salad/video/455b34afb9cc9eead9fde3d7fae851f3









Albertans to receive $100 rebate as province replaces fuel tax relief program