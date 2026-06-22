BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Multiculturalism - Kamala Salad - Where Did The Billions Go
Right Edition
Right Edition
33 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
12 views • Yesterday

Multiculturalism: A Failed Policy


Are all cultures equal? Yes, according to multiculturalism.


Numerous heads of state including Nicolas Sarkozy (France), Angela Merkel (Germany), and David Cameron (UK) have recently proclaimed that multiculturalism has been an utter failure (see here).

Many people are baffled by this position as they confuse multiculturalism as a political normative philosophy with the colloquial use of the term meant to represent cultural, religious, and ethnic heterogeneity (or pluralism).


The latter meaning is a very laudable objective to pursue as such diversity creates a richer social tapestry. On the other hand, Multiculturalism (hereafter capitalized) in the first sense of the term is more than merely a failed political philosophy. It is a central cause of the slow erosion of Western civilization. For an in-depth critique of this political philosophy, see Salim Mansur’s book Delectable Lie: A Liberal Repudiation of Multiculturalism.


https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/homo-consumericus/201210/multiculturalism-failed-policy



EU has 'surrendered', says expert as panic-stricken MEPs vote for mass deportations


The EU has "surrendered to reality" on migration, an expert claimed after MEPs overwhelmingly backed tougher deportation laws before a furious chamber-wide shouting match. The European Parliament voted 418 to 218, with 30 abstentions, in favour of a new Return Regulation designed to make it easier for member states to deport illegal migrants and failed asylum seekers.


However, the result sparked dramatic scenes in Strasbourg. As the outcome was announced, right-wing MEPs celebrated by chanting "send them back", prompting left-wing lawmakers to respond with cries of "shame on you" from across the chamber.


https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/2219141/eu-has-surrendered-says-expert-mass-deportations-brussels



Kamala Harris brutally mocked after dropping another baffling word salad


Former Vice President Kamala Harris sparked widespread reaction after remarks on hope during an interview with Don Lemon.


Speaking on Lemon's podcast, Harris discussed staying optimistic following President Trump's 2024 election victory.


"It is so important that we not only have hope, but that we understand that that should be a verb," Harris said.


The comment quickly went viral on social media, where critics questioned the statement because hope already functions as a verb.


Several users mocked the remark online, with others comparing it to Harris' previous statement that "faith is a verb.”


The exchange renewed debate over Harris' speaking style, which has frequently drawn scrutiny from political opponents.


https://www.skynews.com.au/world-news/united-states/kamala-harris-brutally-mocked-after-dropping-another-baffling-word-salad/video/455b34afb9cc9eead9fde3d7fae851f3



Albertans to receive $100 rebate as province replaces fuel tax relief program

Keywords
gun rightsdonald trumpelon muskconservative politicsgun lawsbrian lovigconservative newsright wing newsrightwing politicsconservative views
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Six thoughtful discussions on why America desperately needs to unite and secure energy for the future

Six thoughtful discussions on why America desperately needs to unite and secure energy for the future

Lance D Johnson
ASEAN Offers Regional Integration Model Without EU-Style Bureaucracy, Experts Say

ASEAN Offers Regional Integration Model Without EU-Style Bureaucracy, Experts Say

Garrison Vance
Local Police Gain Access to ICE Facial Recognition App, Documents Show

Local Police Gain Access to ICE Facial Recognition App, Documents Show

Douglas Harrington
Is Trump&#8217;s Real Plan to Declare a National Emergency and Invoke the Defense Production Act?

Is Trump’s Real Plan to Declare a National Emergency and Invoke the Defense Production Act?

Mike Adams
Iran&#8217;s Supreme Leader Says He Approved U.S.-Iran MOU Despite Reservations

Iran’s Supreme Leader Says He Approved U.S.-Iran MOU Despite Reservations

Ramon Tomey
Vance&#8217;s Switzerland trip postponed as U.S.-Iran deal faces logistical hurdles

Vance’s Switzerland trip postponed as U.S.-Iran deal faces logistical hurdles

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy