X22 REPORT Ep. 2967a - As The World Economy Breaks Down The People Are Rising Up Against The [CB]/[WEF]

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2967a - Jan. 8, 2023

As The World Economy Breaks Down The People Are Rising Up Against The [CB]/[WEF]

Europe is struggling with inflation, the everyday products that people use are becoming more and more expensive. The people are around the world are starting to push back against the economy and the agenda of the [CB]/[WEF]. Biden admin admit that shutting down Keystone XL pipeline hurt the economy.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA

http://x22gold.com

Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^

Disclaimer -there's always a risk of investment and there's no guarantee of any kind







