X22 REPORT Ep. 2967a - As The World Economy Breaks Down The People Are Rising Up Against The [CB]/[WEF]

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2967a - Jan. 8, 2023
As The World Economy Breaks Down The People Are Rising Up Against The [CB]/[WEF]
Europe is struggling with inflation, the everyday products that people use are becoming more and more expensive. The people are around the world are starting to push back against the economy and the agenda of the [CB]/[WEF]. Biden admin admit that shutting down Keystone XL pipeline hurt the economy.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
http://x22gold.com
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^
Disclaimer -there's always a risk of investment and there's no guarantee of any kind
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.