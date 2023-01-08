Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
X22 REPORT Ep. 2967a - As The World Economy Breaks Down The People Are Rising Up Against The [CB]/[WEF]
131 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published 18 hours ago |
Shop now

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2967a - Jan. 8, 2023

As The World Economy Breaks Down The People Are Rising Up Against The [CB]/[WEF]

Europe is struggling with inflation, the everyday products that people use are becoming more and more expensive. The people are around the world are starting to push back against the economy and the agenda of the [CB]/[WEF]. Biden admin admit that shutting down Keystone XL pipeline hurt the economy.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
http://x22gold.com 
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^
Disclaimer -there's always a risk of investment and there's no guarantee of any kind    



Keywords
digital currencycentral bankdscbdcx22 financial report

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket