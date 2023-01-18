CrossTalk WEF Debuts Gene-Editing Nanobots

Cross Talk News





January 17, 2023





Today on Crosstalk News, Edward Szall and Lauren Witzke discuss the focus of DAVOS 2023 which includes editing human DNA with Covid vaccines and controlling humanity with injectable nanobots.

