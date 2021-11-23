Mental Health Tips Part 1 - Ep 14 Sailing With Thankfulness

10 things you can do to help yourself when you have a mental health struggle such as anxiety, depression. These things helped me. Perhaps they'll help you to. There is hope... *** Read on for Your Next Step towards Your Own Dream Adventure...

I really hope it helps you or people that you know who are struggling with Mental Health on this challenging journey.

Part 2: https://www.sailingwiththankfulness.com/mental-health-tips-part-2-ep-18



=== Your Own Dream Adventure ===

Take your next step towards you own dream adventure and join with us making a difference in the world...

Join our virtual crew community of like minded Kingdom builders at https://www.SailingWithThankfulness.com

=== Follow Us For The Latest Adventures ===

Follow our latest adventures and sailing adventure episodes: https://www.SailingWithThankfulness.com/follow-our-boat

=== Books ===

Sailing Around The World mini book: https://www.SailingWithThankfulness.com/sailing-around-the-world-mini-book

=== Thanks To ===

Music: https://www.bensound.com, https://www.pixabay.com

=== Disclaimer ===

The information Kerry shares in this video is her own experience only and may not relate to your specific circumstance. Make sure that you consult a competent health professional before acting on anything that is in the video.