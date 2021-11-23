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Mental Health Tips Part 1 - Ep 14 Sailing With Thankfulness
Sailing With Thankfulness
Sailing With Thankfulness
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20 views • November 23, 2021

10 things you can do to help yourself when you have a mental health struggle such as anxiety, depression. These things helped me. Perhaps they'll help you to. There is hope... *** Read on for Your Next Step towards Your Own Dream Adventure...

I really hope it helps you or people that you know who are struggling with Mental Health on this challenging journey.

Part 2: https://www.sailingwiththankfulness.com/mental-health-tips-part-2-ep-18

=== Your Own Dream Adventure ===
Take your next step towards you own dream adventure and join with us making a difference in the world...
Join our virtual crew community of like minded Kingdom builders at https://www.SailingWithThankfulness.com

=== Follow Us For The Latest Adventures ===
Follow our latest adventures and sailing adventure episodes:  https://www.SailingWithThankfulness.com/follow-our-boat

=== Books ===
Sailing Around The World mini book: https://www.SailingWithThankfulness.com/sailing-around-the-world-mini-book

=== Thanks To ===
Music: https://www.bensound.com, https://www.pixabay.com

=== Disclaimer ===
The information Kerry shares in this video is her own experience only and may not relate to your specific circumstance. Make sure that you consult a competent health professional before acting on anything that is in the video.

Keywords
mental illnessmental healthmental health awarenessovercoming fearmental healingovercoming challengesovercome depressionovercome fearwellness tipsthere is hopesailing with thankfulnessovercome anxietymental health mattersovercome challengesmental health tips
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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