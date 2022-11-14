Overcome Inflation and Shortages: Powerful Lessons From Little-Known Biblical Miracles

Inflation and shortages are impacting everybody. There's nothing new under the sun. God's people throughout the ages had to cope with challenging economic conditions. As Rick and Doc lead a Jordan Holy Land tour this week, we have a powerful 2-part Bible lesson based on two little-known miracles in the Old Testament. You'll be amazed and blessed by what you learn today.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 11/14/22.
