TRAFFIC 🚖 The Low Spark Of High Heeled Boys

If you see something that looks like a star
and it's shooting up out of the ground
and your head is spinning from a loud guitar.
And you just can't escape from the sound
don't worry too much, it'll happen to you
We were children once, playing with toys.
And the thing that you're hearing is only the sound
of the low spark of high-heeled boys.
The percentage you're paying is too high priced
while you're living beyond all your means.
And the man in the suit has just bought a new car
from the profit he's made on your dreams.
But today you just swear that the man was shot dead
by a gun that didn't make any noise.
But it wasn't the bullet that laid him to rest
was the low spark of high-heeled boys.
If you had just a minute to breathe
and they granted you one final wish
would you ask for something, like another chance.
Or something similar as this
don't worry too much, it'll happen to you
as sure as your sorrows are joys.
And the thing that disturbs you is only the sound
of the low spark of high-heeled boys.
The percentage you're paying is too high priced
while you're living beyond all your means
and the man in the suit has just bought a new car
from the profit he's made on your dreams
But today you just swear that the man was shot dead
by a gun that didn't make any noise
But it wasn't the bullet that laid him to rest
was the low spark of high-heeled boys....high-heeled boys.
If I gave you everything that I own
and asked for nothing in return
Would you do the same for me, as I would for you?
Or take me for a ride
and strip me of everything, including my pride
But spirit is something that no one destroys
And the sound that I'm hearing is only the sound
of the low spark of high-heeled boys.
Here's the thing. Winwood was 16 or 17 yrs. old when he wrote this.
In those days, street slang for heroin was 'boy' and for cocaine was 'girl'.
High heel boy refers to a mixture of heroin and coke, commonly called a speedball.
The 'low spark' is a description of the physical feeling brought on by injecting the speedball.
The man in the suit is the dealer, making profits on the dreams of his customers.
The gun that didn't make any noise is simply a hypodermic syringe.
This is one of the most truly savage songs in history, way deeper than nearly anything else from its era.
How Stevie knew this stuff at such a young age is an interesting question at such a young age is a good question🤔
