TRAFFIC 🚖 The Low Spark Of High Heeled Boys

Traffic - Low Spark Of High Heeled Boys







If you see something that looks like a star



and it's shooting up out of the ground

and your head is spinning from a loud guitar.

And you just can't escape from the sound

don't worry too much, it'll happen to you

We were children once, playing with toys.



And the thing that you're hearing is only the sound

of the low spark of high-heeled boys.



The percentage you're paying is too high priced

while you're living beyond all your means.

And the man in the suit has just bought a new car

from the profit he's made on your dreams.

But today you just swear that the man was shot dead

by a gun that didn't make any noise.

But it wasn't the bullet that laid him to rest

was the low spark of high-heeled boys.



If you had just a minute to breathe

and they granted you one final wish

would you ask for something, like another chance.

Or something similar as this

don't worry too much, it'll happen to you

as sure as your sorrows are joys.



And the thing that disturbs you is only the sound

of the low spark of high-heeled boys.



The percentage you're paying is too high priced

while you're living beyond all your means

and the man in the suit has just bought a new car

from the profit he's made on your dreams

But today you just swear that the man was shot dead

by a gun that didn't make any noise

But it wasn't the bullet that laid him to rest

was the low spark of high-heeled boys....high-heeled boys.



If I gave you everything that I own

and asked for nothing in return

Would you do the same for me, as I would for you?

Or take me for a ride

and strip me of everything, including my pride

But spirit is something that no one destroys



And the sound that I'm hearing is only the sound

of the low spark of high-heeled boys.

Lyrics submitted by Moonshadow90, edited by

"Low Spark Of High Heeled Boys" as written by Traffic

Lyrics Â© Warner/Chappell Music, Inc., Universal Music Publishing Group





Here's the thing. Winwood was 16 or 17 yrs. old when he wrote this.

In those days, street slang for heroin was 'boy' and for cocaine was 'girl'.

High heel boy refers to a mixture of heroin and coke, commonly called a speedball.

The 'low spark' is a description of the physical feeling brought on by injecting the speedball.



The man in the suit is the dealer, making profits on the dreams of his customers.



The gun that didn't make any noise is simply a hypodermic syringe.



This is one of the most truly savage songs in history, way deeper than nearly anything else from its era.



How Stevie knew this stuff at such a young age is an interesting question at such a young age is a good question🤔

