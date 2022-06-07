How did Dianetics Help ? Personal stories. Adrianna, Personnel

Video Transcript

I’m Adriana and my job is hiring personnel. There were just certain people around me that were just nasty. I didn’t really understand why. Reading Dianetics I was like, "Oh, I get it," like why people were acting the way they were acting or not acting the way they should be acting. I could see like, "Wow, I’m not crazy. I’m not a freak or something." People out there aren’t either - just need to know what’s going on in Dianetics and we'll understand each other more.

Indisputably the most widely read and influential book ever written about the mind, Dianetics has remained a bestseller for over 50 years, with over 20 million copies sold. It contains the full description of the reactive mind—the previously unknown source of all your problems, stress, unhappiness and self-doubt. Dianetics gets rid of the reactive mind. It’s the only thing that does. Order your copy of Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health today.

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