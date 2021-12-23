The People Demand Respect!

Public Comment before Board of Supervisors (COUNTY OF NEVADA). May 11th, 2021.



"Do you understand what's happening out here? Did you hear what's happening with our children? This is criminal, and it's still going on . . .



"We've been hanging out, gathering together since this thing got started. I told you that in the last meeting. We're proof that no one's getting sick here. We're just a small community. We have entire states that aren't closed down like this. This is ridiculous"



"We are not sick people. Quit treating us like sick people . . . "



"You guys are our servants. You've locked us out of that chamber for over a year now, whatever it's been. We've had to stand out in the cold and with these closed faces behind your monitors, or your screens, you sit there and act like you don't even listen to us."



"And here we are a year later, all of us without masks, because we don't need to wear masks. We need to stop being treated like sick people. We are not sick people. Our children are not sick."