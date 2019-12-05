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Melania Trump Calls Out Democrat Impeachment Witness For Attacking Her Son Barron
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32 views • December 05, 2019
Owen comments on the latest tweet from First Lady Melania Trump in which she shoots back at Pamela Karlan for using Barron Trump in her testimony as a way to attack President Trump. By the way, get DNA Force Plus 50% off and get a free bottle of Brain Force Plus now!
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