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Do You Want the Truth? - Pastor Charles Lawson - Wednesday August 16 2023
Son Of The Light
Son Of The Light
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Son Of The Light: We have launched a New Blog for those Seeking Absolute Truth at > https://childofthelight888.blogspot.com


Do You Want the Truth? - Pastor Charles Lawson - Wednesday August 16 2023


David Cries Out to the Lord in a Time of Great Trial to Not Take His Holy Spirit from Him. In this Age of Grace, We Are Born Again of God and His Holy Spirit is His Seal Upon Us as the Earnest of Our Inheritance. God's Word Will Give Us Truth: Either We Can Accept It or It Will Judge Our Motive.


Pastor Charles Lawson's Website: http://pastorcharleslawson.org


Find a KJV Fundamental Baptist Church in your area: https://fundamental.org/kjv-church-directory/


Contact:

Pastor Charles Lawson

Temple Baptist Church

email: [email protected]

Website: http://pastorcharleslawson.org


This is the Good News of the Gospel.


The Resurrection of Christ: 1 Corinthians 15:1-4 King James Version


1 Moreover, brethren, I declare unto you the gospel which I preached unto you, which also ye have received, and wherein ye stand;


2 By which also ye are saved, if ye keep in memory what I preached unto you, unless ye have believed in vain.


3 For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures;


4 And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures:


The Message of Salvation to All: Romans 10:9-10 King James Version


9 That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved.


10 For with the heart man believeth unto righteousness; and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation.

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biblegodjesus christchristbible studytruthlifefaithlordsaviourcharles lawsonlawsonbible teachingbible studiesbible preaching
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy