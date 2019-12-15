© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
US Threatens To Attack Iran Over Rockets Fired In Iraq & Assange Blocked From Seeing Key Evidence
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
7 views • December 15, 2019
Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, a concise show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours.
Get a TLAV "Question Everything" T-Shirt or Sticker at:
https://truthclothing.io/collections/tlav
Try The SuperChat Alternative Where YouTube Does Not Get A Cut:
https://streamlabs.com/ryancristian
Like What You See? Help Us Stay People Funded:
https://www.patreon.com/TheLastAmericanVagabond
http://paypal.me/TLAVagabond
Bitcoin Donations: 3HybuDuvH4x5uJHemgc7EW4ms2nz3F8Gah
Ethereum Donations: 0x5e68B8984d9D8167dAf890588a7037Ae6Cc87d4b
Litecoin Donations: MX3T2kYvzfD4mNS4VNSyXFgY4abhUJC5ff
Bitcoin Cash Donations: qqsef23980qu5nlk2dj7s7ezwedl4fmy2gl2mxp9dp
Subscribe on iTunes:
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-last-american-vagabond/id1121126451?mt=2
Support The Last American Vagabond by Subscribing here:
http://www.feedblitz.com/f/?Sub=906867
The Last American Vagabond Links:
DLive: https://dlive.tv/TLAVagabond
DTube: https://d.tube/#!/c/tlavagabond
Steemit: https://steemit.com/@tlavagabond
Brighteon: https://www.real.video/channel/tlavagabond
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/24yVcta8zEjY/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_ClYrAtDNAGy5J0N-AwBNw
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheLastAmericanVagabond/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TLAVagabond
Minds: https://www.minds.com/TLAVagabond
Yours.org: https://www.yours.org/@thelastamericanvagabond
Diaspora: https://diasp.org/people/6ee8bc4084cc01361200047d7b62795e
Honest.Cash: https://honest.cash/profile/TLAVagabond
Memo: https://memo.cash/profile/1Np4Z2d25RSsQi99gKhf2cd5CAwN57jk13
MeWe: https://mewe.com/profile/5bcfb5d2a5f4e5420d7d5a2f
SoMee: https://somee.social/profile/the-last-american-vagabond/timeline
PocketNet: https://pocketnet.app/author?address=PG1Qm7azCwHwbpUtW2Pudumjg4cQNKwksQ&ref=PG1Qm7azCwHwbpUtW2Pudumjg4cQNKwksQ&report=shares
Flote: https://flote.app/LastAmericanVagabond
* * *
LIES, NEWSWEEK AND CONTROL OF THE MEDIA NARRATIVE: FIRST-HAND ACCOUNT
https://web.archive.org/web/20191214192619/https://tareqhaddad.com/2019/12/14/lies-newsweek-and-control-of-the-media-narrative-first-hand-account/
https://twitter.com/Tareq_Haddad/status/1205896390179774465
Trump regime escalates economic terrorism on Iran
https://www.presstv.com/Detail/2019/12/14/613661/Trump-regime-escalates-economic-terrorism-on-Iran
https://twitter.com/SecPompeo/status/1204835811147108352
https://en.abna24.com/news//u-s-sanctions-on-iran-violate-international-law-malaysian-pm_993736.html
https://twitter.com/sahouraxo/status/1205237026959872001?s=11
US Claims Iran Using "Increasingly Sophisticated" ROCKETS In Iraq - Here Is Why That Is Ridiculous
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FjKYMGLRdkI
US Gov Claims "Thousands" Killed In Iran Based On Unvetted, Unconfirmed Video Sent By [REDACTED]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rBlh4jJnRgA
US threatens Iran over attacks on military bases in Iraq
https://www.presstv.com/Detail/2019/12/14/613630/US-Mike-Pompeo-Iran-Iraq-bases
https://twitter.com/SecPompeo/status/1205578661526671360
From "Locked & Loaded" To UN 'Unable' To Link Aramco Attacks To Iran: More War Lies Debunked
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/locked-loaded-un-unable-trace-aramco-attacks-iran
The US-NATO-Israel Sponsored Al Qaeda Insurgency in Syria. Who Was Behind the 2011 “Protest Movement”?
https://www.globalresearch.ca/syria-who-is-behind-the-protest-movement-fabricating-a-pretext-for-a-us-nato-humanitarian-intervention/24591
Evo Morales Tweet
https://twitter.com/evoespueblo/status/1205443925932163073?s=11
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has been BLOCKED from seeing key evidence from US authorities who want to extradite him for 'leaking sensitive military data', court hears
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7788673/WikiLeaks-founder-Julian-Assange-BLOCKED-seeing-key-evidence-authorities.html
https://www.law.cornell.edu/constitution/sixth_amendment
We Have Just Been Handed the Pentagon Papers of Our Generation
https://outline.com/a486Js
Pentagon insists the US government's repeated lies about Afghanistan are no big deal
https://taskandpurpose.com/pentagon-downplays-afghanistan-papers
Survey Finds Afghans Want U.S. Troops to Leave
https://responsiblestatecraft.org/2019/12/05/survey-finds-afghans-want-u-s-troops-to-leave/
US Denies Promising Kurds A Kurdistan
https://www.rt.com/news/475865-greater-kurdistan-hopes-dashed-esper/
In The Now - Libya Truth
https://twitter.com/ml_1maria/status/1205782055071731712
#Iran #FreeAssange #RampantLawlessness
"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use."
Get a TLAV "Question Everything" T-Shirt or Sticker at:
https://truthclothing.io/collections/tlav
Try The SuperChat Alternative Where YouTube Does Not Get A Cut:
https://streamlabs.com/ryancristian
Like What You See? Help Us Stay People Funded:
https://www.patreon.com/TheLastAmericanVagabond
http://paypal.me/TLAVagabond
Bitcoin Donations: 3HybuDuvH4x5uJHemgc7EW4ms2nz3F8Gah
Ethereum Donations: 0x5e68B8984d9D8167dAf890588a7037Ae6Cc87d4b
Litecoin Donations: MX3T2kYvzfD4mNS4VNSyXFgY4abhUJC5ff
Bitcoin Cash Donations: qqsef23980qu5nlk2dj7s7ezwedl4fmy2gl2mxp9dp
Subscribe on iTunes:
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-last-american-vagabond/id1121126451?mt=2
Support The Last American Vagabond by Subscribing here:
http://www.feedblitz.com/f/?Sub=906867
The Last American Vagabond Links:
DLive: https://dlive.tv/TLAVagabond
DTube: https://d.tube/#!/c/tlavagabond
Steemit: https://steemit.com/@tlavagabond
Brighteon: https://www.real.video/channel/tlavagabond
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/24yVcta8zEjY/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_ClYrAtDNAGy5J0N-AwBNw
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheLastAmericanVagabond/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TLAVagabond
Minds: https://www.minds.com/TLAVagabond
Yours.org: https://www.yours.org/@thelastamericanvagabond
Diaspora: https://diasp.org/people/6ee8bc4084cc01361200047d7b62795e
Honest.Cash: https://honest.cash/profile/TLAVagabond
Memo: https://memo.cash/profile/1Np4Z2d25RSsQi99gKhf2cd5CAwN57jk13
MeWe: https://mewe.com/profile/5bcfb5d2a5f4e5420d7d5a2f
SoMee: https://somee.social/profile/the-last-american-vagabond/timeline
PocketNet: https://pocketnet.app/author?address=PG1Qm7azCwHwbpUtW2Pudumjg4cQNKwksQ&ref=PG1Qm7azCwHwbpUtW2Pudumjg4cQNKwksQ&report=shares
Flote: https://flote.app/LastAmericanVagabond
* * *
LIES, NEWSWEEK AND CONTROL OF THE MEDIA NARRATIVE: FIRST-HAND ACCOUNT
https://web.archive.org/web/20191214192619/https://tareqhaddad.com/2019/12/14/lies-newsweek-and-control-of-the-media-narrative-first-hand-account/
https://twitter.com/Tareq_Haddad/status/1205896390179774465
Trump regime escalates economic terrorism on Iran
https://www.presstv.com/Detail/2019/12/14/613661/Trump-regime-escalates-economic-terrorism-on-Iran
https://twitter.com/SecPompeo/status/1204835811147108352
https://en.abna24.com/news//u-s-sanctions-on-iran-violate-international-law-malaysian-pm_993736.html
https://twitter.com/sahouraxo/status/1205237026959872001?s=11
US Claims Iran Using "Increasingly Sophisticated" ROCKETS In Iraq - Here Is Why That Is Ridiculous
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FjKYMGLRdkI
US Gov Claims "Thousands" Killed In Iran Based On Unvetted, Unconfirmed Video Sent By [REDACTED]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rBlh4jJnRgA
US threatens Iran over attacks on military bases in Iraq
https://www.presstv.com/Detail/2019/12/14/613630/US-Mike-Pompeo-Iran-Iraq-bases
https://twitter.com/SecPompeo/status/1205578661526671360
From "Locked & Loaded" To UN 'Unable' To Link Aramco Attacks To Iran: More War Lies Debunked
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/locked-loaded-un-unable-trace-aramco-attacks-iran
The US-NATO-Israel Sponsored Al Qaeda Insurgency in Syria. Who Was Behind the 2011 “Protest Movement”?
https://www.globalresearch.ca/syria-who-is-behind-the-protest-movement-fabricating-a-pretext-for-a-us-nato-humanitarian-intervention/24591
Evo Morales Tweet
https://twitter.com/evoespueblo/status/1205443925932163073?s=11
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has been BLOCKED from seeing key evidence from US authorities who want to extradite him for 'leaking sensitive military data', court hears
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7788673/WikiLeaks-founder-Julian-Assange-BLOCKED-seeing-key-evidence-authorities.html
https://www.law.cornell.edu/constitution/sixth_amendment
We Have Just Been Handed the Pentagon Papers of Our Generation
https://outline.com/a486Js
Pentagon insists the US government's repeated lies about Afghanistan are no big deal
https://taskandpurpose.com/pentagon-downplays-afghanistan-papers
Survey Finds Afghans Want U.S. Troops to Leave
https://responsiblestatecraft.org/2019/12/05/survey-finds-afghans-want-u-s-troops-to-leave/
US Denies Promising Kurds A Kurdistan
https://www.rt.com/news/475865-greater-kurdistan-hopes-dashed-esper/
In The Now - Libya Truth
https://twitter.com/ml_1maria/status/1205782055071731712
#Iran #FreeAssange #RampantLawlessness
"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use."
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.