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WARNING - Pope Francis Calls For One World Religion - Calling Jesus A "Failure" - BLASPHEMY!
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203 views • December 17, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bAaoIoFqtkA | May you be ANATHEMA, pope! ANATHEMA to the Ecumenism, New Age and all Heresies and all Schisms! | ANATEMA, papa mincinos! ANATEMA Ecumenismului, New Age-ului si tuturor Ereziilor si Schismelor! |
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