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Nephtali1981: Satan Took Me Up To A High Mountain (Flashback from 2017)[28.02.2022]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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70 views • March 01, 2022
'At the end of times the merchants of the world will deceive the nations of the world throug their 'Pharmacia'
- Rev 18:23

Pinned by Nephtali1981 19 hours ago:
This is a video from 2017, going through a busy weekend and wanted to re-post this. Thx for prayers and Jesus loves you

5,329 views Feb 28, 2022
Nephtali1981 - 137K subscribers
https://youtu.be/w5cpUYUfUm8
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6d8gdVmOgimP9453Ee9miQ
https://youtube.com/BrotherNephtali
Keywords
freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
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