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Ep.204 | Conversations Tom Barnett and Adrian discuss health
For The Love of Truth
For The Love of Truth
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36 views • February 05, 2021
#Adrian #Tom Barnett #health
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Following up on the great conversation Tom and I had last week https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B6kC-cInj70 or podcast episode here: https://fortheloveoftruth.buzzsprout.com/1650910/7540240-ep-202-conversations-with-tom-barnett-1-self-reliance-and-a-host-of-other-topics

Tom and I had another very interesting and deep conversation about many aspects of health, how simple it can be when you work in line with natures laws, and the price to pay if you don't, and we both learned new things during the course of sharing our map of the territory with each other.

Podcast can be downloaded here:
https://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk/podcast/

As always please do your own research, thinking and draw your own conclusions.

If this resonates with you and you feel, as I do, that it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.

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or https://www.patreon.com/adrianr

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I have 160 + additional videos on my channels on the other platforms.
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My book:
I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.

You can read more about it here:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/


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My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7ibUYoYd57agWjpbjDHDEgR

Distilled water:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7hzfMzVrx3rKnPPNYhpieDy

Specific Natural Health Solutions:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jo9aoERiXtT4epQlGRf8Ln

Intermittent Fasting:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jw5ISUs219sIOLwMhz6alC

Broccoli Sprouts:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iiya2pTM_zjkj0CtY88GQX

Colloidal Silver:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7hMD3VGg8kwKUifmXiPyRca

Arthritis treatment:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jtD81AoCuPK2wWdkUG-Vsv

Fluoride and fluoride removal:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iYy52jFLhHJmVF37qj1a7K

Inflammation | Anti-inflammatories:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iIVTlM9oWia4GL7fY3N2tU

DMSO:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7h38eBvAQbZTy38dN_zdGfM

Pain relief:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7i6u0IkMFE8rMp8D0Gq9cgu

Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7j_ZVsJZVitbt_rfyH_Ojka


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Keywords
healthalternative medicinenutritionmedical industrydiseasewell beingadriantom barnett
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