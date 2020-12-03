CNN Scrubbed This Video From The Web! Report on Smartmatic

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You can't find the historical report on CNN's website. If you try to upload it to any Big Tech platform it will be immediately removed. They are doing anything they can to bury this report CNN themselves did in 2006.
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