The FDA Just Approved A New Smallpox Vaccine. Why?

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Consider all your petroleum/lubricant needs as we approach zero hour. Due to the negligence of defense contractors and the malfeasance US gov't and military leadership, ammo will be ever more scarce AND more expensive. The FDA recently approved a new smallpox "vaccine". That is not good, and portends of a new and much more deadly pandemic than the common cold/covid "pandemic" we recently survived. Time is running short. "For God so loved the world (you and me) that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believe in Him should not perish but have everlasting life. Shop for survival items at the Brighteon Store: https://brighteonstore.com?rfsn=6424831