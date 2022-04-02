【G-Times News】G-Fashion Redefines Fashion

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
On March 26th, G|CLUBS held its annual grand ceremony titled “G|TALKS 2022: Connecting Cultures Through Love”. In the live stream of this event, Miles Guo and the hosts displayed a lot of newly released pieces from G|FASHION.