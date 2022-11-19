Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Banning Books
75 views
channel image
Son of the Republic
Published 9 days ago |

Free Speech Under Attack

* The one thing you know about fascists: they ban books.

* Modern-day book burning is underway.

* The left constantly wants to block and ban books by anyone who dares to challenge their narrative.

* Lefties want to be in control of what you read.


Tucker Carlson Tonight | 18 November 2022

Keywords
free speechcensorshiplibertycorruptionpolice statesocialismtucker carlson1st amendmentfirst amendmentliberalismfreedom of speechfascismtyrannyprogressivismthought policeleftismtotalitarianismmob ruleauthoritarianismdave chappelletony lyons

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket