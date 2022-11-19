Banning Books

Free Speech Under Attack
* The one thing you know about fascists: they ban books.
* Modern-day book burning is underway.
* The left constantly wants to block and ban books by anyone who dares to challenge their narrative.
* Lefties want to be in control of what you read.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 18 November 2022
