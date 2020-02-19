Deeper Study: Psalm 23 & its message for End Days BY DANA ASHLIE

Published on May 24, 2018



For some of you who keep asking for bible studies...My computer seems to have been hacked, so I decided to release this previous recording while I try to get things up and running. My new intro refers to "The Way"...and Keepers of the Way, which is what Jesus first followers were called. I am really liking this way of describing my adherence to Jesus Teachings. In contrast to what has become the distorted connotation of the word "Christian" today. Sadly, that word has been hijacked and even destroyed from within...but keeping The Way...is still alive...and still "THE WAY". In my opinion, the term seems much more pure and unadulterated. I love that it indicates a PATH TO WALK, as a VERB and not merely a NOUN, a label. This journey of the way...was inferred by Paul, when he called it a race to actively participate in...I hope we can all make our journey HIS best for us in this day and every day. Blessings Family!





As for those who feels moved to support my work, HALLELUJAH!



I'll use it to help me to keep doing this work, I'd prefer to be able to do this full time :) Support here gets me closer to that reality, as I do NOT run ads on my vids as they are not something I want to promote.



Put the following into your browser bar:



paypal.me/DanaAshlie



or reach me old school:

Dana A

PO Box 3324

Blue Jay, CA 92317



May Peace be with you and May the Truth set you FREE!