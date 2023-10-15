Live Cheap - Opp shops and Food Banks

This talk is about volunteering to save money and food. I volunteer at the local church opportunity shop, the opp shop, and also the food bank. Even though I'm volunteering, not getting paid, I still save a lot of money I don't make any money but I save money by not spending or not paying full price for goods and food that I need. Everything I need for stockpiling I can get from the opp shop and even for food storage there I can get something from the food bank but most of it is not really good for storage as it is nearing its use by date or best before date, and a lot is packaged processed foods and sometimes I mean you do get good food like rice and you do actually pick up organic food because when people don't buy it, it ends up at the food bank.

https://www.amazon.com/stores/Peter-Legrove/author/B00B8772MS?







