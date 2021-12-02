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Geert Vanden Bossche Interviewed by Del Bigtree
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83 views • December 02, 2021
Geert Vanden Bossche Interviewed by Del Bigtree on the Highwire. Vanden Bossche predicted the train wreck that international Covid policy has become. You can't "vaccinate" your way out of a "pandemic." If you're greedy enough, you can try, but it will backfire, and has so dramatically done so in the highly "vaccinated" parts of the world.
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