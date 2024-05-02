Create New Account
196 WUP Walter Veith & Martin Smith - Battle of The Bibles - Thy Word Is A Light Unto My Path
Clash Of Minds
Published Yesterday

In Episode 196 we discuss the corruption of the word of God that started from Origen's time, and continued through the centuries by prominent men portraying to be for truth but in actual fact being its staunch enemies. But God's promise that He will protect His Word has stood the test of time, and through His prophecy of seven times purified, we still have the true light for our path.

Keywords
waltercommartin

