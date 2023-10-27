Twitter aka X

Twitter, now known as X, intends to expand its services to all aspects of your life. This will be convenient, but there will also be a cost.
PLACES I ALWAYS POST
________________________________
WEBSITE: https://cahlen.org
LBRY: https://odysee.com/@Cahlen
HIVE: https://peakd.com/@cahlen
DTUBE: https://d.tube/#!/c/cahlen
NOSTR: https://iris.to/cahlen
MASTODON: https://mastodon.social/@cahlen
PLACES I SOMETIMES POST:
________________________________
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HMCvCO1WIFpj/
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cahlen
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/Cahlen
GAB: https://gab.com/CahlenLee
MINDS: https://minds.com/CahlenLee
BASTYON: https://bastyon.com/author?address=P99MtRuubWVbxm6rjmDykQ3NMa9oYoZfhG
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.