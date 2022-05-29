How did Dianetics Help ? Personal stories. Emily, Student

Video Transcript

My name is Emily and I’m a student. I fell off my bicycle. That happened to me when I was 8 years old. I went in and got some Dianetics on that when I was 15. I came out completely like, "Oh let’s - let’s hop on a bicycle," you know like, "I can do this."

Order your copy of Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health today.

Here is L. Ron Hubbard’s landmark book presenting his discovery of the reactive mind that underlies and enslaves Man. It’s the source of nightmares, unreasonable fears, upsets and insecurity.

And here is the way to get rid of it and achieve the long sought goal of Clear.

This is the complete handbook of Dianetics procedure and, with it, any two reasonably intelligent people can break the chains that have held them prisoner to the upsets and trauma of the past.

A bestseller for more than half a century and with tens of millions of copies in print, translated in more than fifty languages and used in more than 100 countries of Earth, Dianetics is indisputably the most widely read and influential book about the human mind ever written. And for that reason, it will forever be known as Book One.

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