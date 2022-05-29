BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

How did Dianetics Help ? Personal stories. Emily, Student
Church of Scientology Ottawa
Church of Scientology Ottawa
0 follower
Follow
0
Share
Report
32 views • May 29, 2022

Video Transcript

My name is Emily and I’m a student. I fell off my bicycle. That happened to me when I was 8 years old. I went in and got some Dianetics on that when I was 15. I came out completely like, "Oh let’s - let’s hop on a bicycle," you know like, "I can do this."

Order your copy of Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health today.

Here is L. Ron Hubbard’s landmark book presenting his discovery of the reactive mind that underlies and enslaves Man. It’s the source of nightmares, unreasonable fears, upsets and insecurity.

And here is the way to get rid of it and achieve the long sought goal of Clear.

This is the complete handbook of Dianetics procedure and, with it, any two reasonably intelligent people can break the chains that have held them prisoner to the upsets and trauma of the past.

A bestseller for more than half a century and with tens of millions of copies in print, translated in more than fifty languages and used in more than 100 countries of Earth, Dianetics is indisputably the most widely read and influential book about the human mind ever written. And for that reason, it will forever be known as Book One.

23, Montréal Rd, Vanier, ON K1L 6E8

Phone: (613) 230-5701

https://www.dianetics.org/

Keywords
educationtechnologylifechurchstudycoursetraininghelpsolutionrelationshippracticelessonimprovement
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump Administration Sanctions All Iranian Airlines in Aviation Crackdown

Trump Administration Sanctions All Iranian Airlines in Aviation Crackdown

Chase Codewell
Pakistan Warns Yemeni Strikes on Saudi Arabia Could Trigger Mecca Defense Pact

Pakistan Warns Yemeni Strikes on Saudi Arabia Could Trigger Mecca Defense Pact

Garrison Vance
France, Canada Join UK in Announcing Sanctions on Israeli Settlements

France, Canada Join UK in Announcing Sanctions on Israeli Settlements

Garrison Vance
U.S. envoys &#8220;shocked&#8221; after meeting with Ukrainian leaders, who mockingly refuse to recognize the territorial consequences of the war

U.S. envoys “shocked” after meeting with Ukrainian leaders, who mockingly refuse to recognize the territorial consequences of the war

Lance D Johnson
Ford’s China ties draw federal scrutiny as trade tensions escalate

Ford’s China ties draw federal scrutiny as trade tensions escalate

Willow Tohi
Trump Predicts Iran War Will End &#8220;Immediately&#8221; After November Midterms

Trump Predicts Iran War Will End “Immediately” After November Midterms

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy