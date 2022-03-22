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Rafael Nadal The Quickening of The VACCINATED Breathing Problems
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329 views • March 22, 2022
Rafael Nadal The Quickening of The VACCINATED Breathing Problems
"Rafael Nadal experienced ‘worrying’ breathing difficulties during Indian Wells final defeat
‘It’s tough for me to breathe. When I try to breathe, it’s painful and it’s very uncomfortable,’ Nadal said. ‘When I’m breathing, when I’m moving Dr Andreas Noack - DIED FOR THIS information he presented DO NOT LET IT BE IN VAIN SHARE https://brandnewtube.com/v/fvXcIr #rafael now talking about pains that feel like needle sound familiar - it’s like a needle all the time inside here. I get dizzy a little bit because it’s painful. ‘It’s a kind of pain that limits me a lot. It’s not only about pain, I don’t feel very well because it affects my breathing. ‘Honestly I am sad because of the way I was not able to compete. The thing that worries me now, it’s about what’s going on there, what I have to do now to recover and how long it’s going to take.’" https://metro.co.uk/2022/03/21..../tennis-rafael-nadal Do you want to support our channel share the videos its FREE! Download an reupload on your own channels more people might see them and wake up! https://www.buymeacoffee.com/awakenedlight
"Rafael Nadal experienced ‘worrying’ breathing difficulties during Indian Wells final defeat
‘It’s tough for me to breathe. When I try to breathe, it’s painful and it’s very uncomfortable,’ Nadal said. ‘When I’m breathing, when I’m moving Dr Andreas Noack - DIED FOR THIS information he presented DO NOT LET IT BE IN VAIN SHARE https://brandnewtube.com/v/fvXcIr #rafael now talking about pains that feel like needle sound familiar - it’s like a needle all the time inside here. I get dizzy a little bit because it’s painful. ‘It’s a kind of pain that limits me a lot. It’s not only about pain, I don’t feel very well because it affects my breathing. ‘Honestly I am sad because of the way I was not able to compete. The thing that worries me now, it’s about what’s going on there, what I have to do now to recover and how long it’s going to take.’" https://metro.co.uk/2022/03/21..../tennis-rafael-nadal Do you want to support our channel share the videos its FREE! Download an reupload on your own channels more people might see them and wake up! https://www.buymeacoffee.com/awakenedlight
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