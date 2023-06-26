https://gettr.com/post/p2kd9wa918f
0620 BlackRock James O'Keefe The Chinese Communist Party Murdered 600,000 Americans
Tu Youyou, a scientist, was awarded the Nobel Prize for her contribution to discovering artemisinin for treating malaria. She said the antidote to the CCP virus is artemisinin.
科学家屠呦呦，因治疗疟疾而发现了青蒿素，因其贡献而获得了诺贝尔奖。她说中共病毒的解药就是青蒿素。
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
@ryanmatta @s7gril
@mosenglish @moschinese
