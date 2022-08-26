Climate Change, Russia & The Dollar 08/26/2022

Today we take a look at Climate Change in light of Bible Prophecy. Pastor Stan also discuss Putin’s Horror Super Weapon. Russia is moving away completely from the SWIFT System and securing their currency with their own Gold Standard.





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