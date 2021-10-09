Project Veritas: Pfizer Whistleblower Melissa Strickler Leaks Execs Emails [07.10.2021]

-> ‘We Want to Avoid Having Info on Fetal Cells Out There'Dear Kim.Melissa Strickler – the Pfizer whistleblower who leaked internal emails from top pharma executives discussing fetal cell tissue in laboratory testing of the COVID vaccine program – has made an incredible sacrifice for the public’s right to know.She was inspired by other Project Veritas whistleblowers, including HHS Insider Jodi O’Malley, to make the American people aware of the truth about the COVID vaccine.To put it simply, Melissa singlehandedly delivered the hidden truth about Pfizer to BILLIONS of people, worldwide.Melissa, just like Jodi, deserves the support of the Veritas Army.Her conscience told her that it was better to be honest with the public than to preserve her job security. She didn’t care about the dangers of standing up against “the powers that be.”The truth is, Melissa didn’t think twice before coming forward to Project Veritas.Now, given the uncertainty of her future, I’m calling on the Veritas Army to step up and defend Melissa.Yes, I am talking to you, Kim.Everyone who loves freedom, truth, and honesty should be directly supporting her right now by accessing the GiveSendGo page she created.Let’s do our part to take a stand with Melissa, and every other patriotic whistleblower, who had the courage to remain true to their ethical standards for the betterment of an informed world.Be Brave,James O’Keefe1,170,604 views Oct 7, 2021Project Veritas1.28M subscribers