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Believing or Boasting
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61 views • December 24, 2020
Missionary Evangelist Robert Breaker preaches on the how salvation in CHRIST is by BELIEVING in WHAT JESUS DID FOR US, while lost, religious people trust in what THEY DO and then attempt to BOAST about it. Message preached on 10/5/2020 on www.thecloudchurch.org
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