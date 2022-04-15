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Mainstream Media and Online "Debunkers" Lied When They Claimed Dr. Duke Pesta Lied About "Furries" in Schools
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5 views • April 15, 2022
Dr. Duke Pesta has given nearly 1,500 talks nationwide exposing problems in education such as Common Core and Critical Race Theory. He recently got in hot water with mainstream media and online debunkers for claiming that "furries" (people identifying as animals) are in schools — and that schools are abetting this insane practice. But while calling his claims "false" and "misinformation," those very media and online debunkers spewed falsehoods and misinformation. Why would they deny a phenomenon they themselves have reported favorably?
In this video, C. Mitchell Shaw — a regular contributor to The New American — interviews Dr. Pesta and together, they get to the facts at the bottom of this phenomenon and the establishment's denial of it.
In this video, C. Mitchell Shaw — a regular contributor to The New American — interviews Dr. Pesta and together, they get to the facts at the bottom of this phenomenon and the establishment's denial of it.
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