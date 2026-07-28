They're Coming for Your Water: Global Bankruptcy & Total Control. Remote Water Shutoffs.

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A video by the ice age farmer - UNSHADOWED. The UN has declared Global Water Bankruptcy, a permanent condition where "normal is gone." Your water rights, private wells, irrigation districts, and even rainwater are being restructured and taken into receivership; global governance & surveillance of water is required. They can automatically shut off your water after just 50 liters (13 gallons) per day ... or any arbitrary amount they decide.
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