Spica Light Language Transmission | Shielding from Regressive ETs & Lower Bandwidths ✨By Lightstar
21 views • 13 hours ago
In this powerful light language transmission from Spica, you'll receive direct guidance and energetic shielding against regressive ET interference, lower dimensional entities, and dense frequency intrusions. This transmission brings forth high-frequency techniques to fortify your energetic field, reclaim sovereignty, and activate your Guardian Healing Shield—a multidimensional light structure that supports your mission and embodiment. This video includes a visual activation from my original Guardian Healing Shield artwork, encoded with crystalline frequencies to assist in your shielding and remembrance. Whether you're a starseed, lightworker, or galactic ambassador, this transmission is a vital tool for navigating the current energetic landscape with clarity and empowerment. Galactic Love to All! 💜 Lightstar

#LightLanguage #SpicaTransmission #EnergeticShielding #StarseedProtection
lightstaroracle readingsshielding techniquespsychic readingsspica starseed
