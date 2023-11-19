They Want to ETHNIC CLEANSE GAZA and Steal More Land - IDF War Strategy

Israeli occupation soldiers in Gaza made a public call to the Israeli society to pressure the authorities to ethnic cleanse the Gaza strip and build settlements:
- People of Israel, we are at a critical and historical moment, which we haven't seen since the 1967 war... Join me in telling our leaders, Israel's soldiers want to occupy and settle Gaza once again.
