Our Vision to Find Oil in Israel - Part 2

Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club





Jul 7, 2022 Today Pastor Stan continues to talk about his vision to one day drill for Oil in Israel. Today he shares scripture with us so that we understand how God will give Israel back it's wealth and also how He will draw his children close to Him. Israel will be build back up again.





00:00 Why hasn’t God released the Oil in Israel?

05:02 Prophecies to Jacob and his Sons

11:25 Milk and Honey is Gas and Oil

15:25 Discovery of Oil in Israel may dry up wells of Arab

19:35 God will use Oil to build Israel Again

23:48 Oil Causes Jews to return to God

26:46 Airline Dream

28:39 Arafat in Hospital Dream

37:39 Why a Pastor from Dallas TX?

48:51 Joseph’s Kitchen





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Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EPGqY1RgCtg