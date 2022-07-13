Coverstone Dream Poison Waters People Die

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Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club.
Jul 13, 2022 Today Pastor Stan shares a new dream from Pastor Dana Coverstone. We have been talking for months that our water will be poisoned, and now we have even more confirmation from Pastor Dana. We encourage you to get prepared and get a good Berkey Water filter System.
00:00 Poison Water - Leslie Johnson
02:18 Precision Prayers - Dana Coverstone
10:52 Berkey Water Filtration Systems
12:18 Dream Continues
28:18 Summery of the Dream
31:07 Joseph’s Kitchen
33:52 CornerstoneAssetMetals
36:33 WatchProphecyClub.com
Visit us online at:
http://www.prophecyclub.com
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IQCegybownA