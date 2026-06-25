How Fear and Childhood Trauma Shape Our Lives, an interview with Dr. Tracy Scott and Glenn Martin

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What if your biggest fears today were created by wounds from childhood? Dr. Tracy Scott and Glenn Martin reveal how unresolved trauma can freeze emotional development, shaping our choices and relationships for decades. Healing begins when we recognize where our pain truly started.
#ChildhoodTrauma #EmotionalHealing #MentalHealthAwareness #TraumaRecovery #PersonalGrowth #SelfDiscovery #HealingJourney
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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