The root of life and the human soul

This book, together with *Moses' Burning Bush*, presents the origin and foundation of all life—where the value of every living being begins, how life is born, how it comes to an end, and by what principles it is sustained.





Within these pages are numerous Bible passages that reveal many of God's hidden mysteries. As you read them, you will come to realize just how vast, profound, and astonishing the mysteries of God contained in the Scriptures truly are.





https://linktr.ee/mosesbush





https://allowed-weasel-1.10web.me/videos/the-mystery-of-god-the-realith-of-all-gods-on-earth-and-judgment/



