Matt Strickland, Army Vet Who Fought in Iraq and Afghanistan, Faced COVID19 Tyranny in Virginia

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Matt Strickland, Army Vet Who Fought in Iraq and Afghanistan Came Home and Faced COVID19 Tyranny in Virginia. He never planned on being a politician, but after what he encountered as a small business owner in VA with the ridiculous fake covid lockdowns, he decided to get involved. HE IS RUNNING FOR STATE SENATE next year!!
Here is his compelling story! Check out his website:
https://www.mattforva.com/about