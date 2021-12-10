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12/06/2021 Chang-Ming Chen, former Superintendent of Taipei Municipal Gan-Dau Hospital: Governments’ stance against ivermectin is to avoid people taking ivermectin instead of vaccines, and the JAMA paper denying the effectiveness of ivermectin against Covid-19 is funded by vaccine companies.