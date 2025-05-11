© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
New Pope Leo XIV– Hints of Hope and THE Sign to Watch For
The historic election of Pope Leo XIV (Robert Prevost)—the first American pope—and whether his early gestures signal a return to tradition or more Vatican ambiguity. The Church stands at a crossroads. Will Pope Leo XIV end the confusion—or prolong it? John-Henry urges Catholics to pray, stay vigilant, and trust in Our Lady’s intercession as this pivotal papacy unfolds.
READ MORE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/conclave/
Avoid controversies and arguments. There are many opinions, but actions speak the truth. Wait, listen, and see
http://www.jesusmariasite.org/6785-avoid-controversies-and-arguments-there-are-many-opinions-but-actions-speak-the-truth-wait-listen-and-see/