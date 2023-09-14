British MRAP Mastiff filled with Ukrainian infantry blown up in Novomayorsk

A British MRAP Mastiff filled with more than a dozen Ukrainian infantry was blown up by Russian forces from the 40th Marine Brigade of the Pacific Fleet in Novomayorsk, Donetsk region. MRAP Mastiff evacuates the Ukrainian group, which is in turn discovered and blown up by the Russian attack.
