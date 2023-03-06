https://gettr.com/post/p2al2lhf9d0
【NFSC @CPAC 】03/04/2023 Author Daniel Brubaker: I believe ideas have a tremendous influence and impact in the world. We should advocate for self-governance for people and reaffirm our rights given by God. If we all do that together, we can push back this thing, and push back these tyrannical governments.
【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/04/2023 作家丹尼尔·布鲁贝克: 我相信思想对世界有巨大的影响。我们应该宣传人们自治，并且再次重申我们的天赋人权。如果我们一起共同努力，我们就可以对抗这些不好的事情并反抗独裁政府。
