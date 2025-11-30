Ep. 178 Part 2 "Don’t Lose Your Eyes to Diabetes" - Dr. Craig Thomas

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Diabetes can damage your eyes long before symptoms appear and most people never notice the early signs.In Part 2, Dr. Craig Thomas reveals how retinal ischemia, neurodegeneration, and subtle functional changes show up early on OCT, OCTA, and advanced imaging tools.
Learn how red-light therapy, visual performance testing, contrast sensitivity, color vision, and modern supplements can help protect your vision before irreversible damage begins.Essential information for patients, optometrists, and anyone managing diabetes.
