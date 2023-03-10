Matt Taibbi Squares Off w/ House Dems Over #TwitterFiles | Glen Greenwald

Glen Greenwald - System Update:Matt Taibbi Squares Off w/ House Dems Over #TwitterFiles. Plus, Daily Wire Reporter Leaves Over Anti-Trans Rhetoric | SYSTEM UPDATE #52





SYSTEM UPDATE now available as a podcast!

Listen on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/7nIQct5mbPPYV4dFiseLWv?si=P_juIOn-RwWmn0me7W9HRg

Listen on Apple Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/system-update-with-glenn-greenwald/id1669610956

Thank you for watching this episode of SYSTEM UPDATE, now airing every weeknight at 7pm ET. Subscribe and join us LIVE on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/GGreenwald

Become part of our Locals community: https://greenwald.locals.com/

Follow Glenn:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ggreenwald