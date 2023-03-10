Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Matt Taibbi Squares Off w/ House Dems Over #TwitterFiles | Glen Greenwald
26 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published 15 hours ago |
Shop now

Glen Greenwald - System Update:Matt Taibbi Squares Off w/ House Dems Over #TwitterFiles. Plus, Daily Wire Reporter Leaves Over Anti-Trans Rhetoric | SYSTEM UPDATE #52


SYSTEM UPDATE now available as a podcast!

Listen on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/7nIQct5mbPPYV4dFiseLWv?si=P_juIOn-RwWmn0me7W9HRg

Listen on Apple Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/system-update-with-glenn-greenwald/id1669610956

Thank you for watching this episode of SYSTEM UPDATE, now airing every weeknight at 7pm ET. Subscribe and join us LIVE on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/GGreenwald

Become part of our Locals community: https://greenwald.locals.com/

Follow Glenn:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ggreenwald

Keywords
censorshipconspiracy theoriescongressional hearingtwitter filesbig tech tyrantsmatt tiabbi

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket