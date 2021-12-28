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Whistleblower Dr. James A. Thorp MD: The 'Vaccine' Increased The Death Rate 25 Fold In 10 Months' [27.12.2021]
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144 views • December 28, 2021
[27.12.2021] Dr. James A. Thorp is an obstetrician-gynecologist in Saint Louis, Missouri and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-St. Louis. He received his medical degree from Wayne State University School of Medicine and has been in practice for more than 20 years. https://health.usnews.com/doctors/james-thorp-380320
SPECIALTY: Obstetrics & Gynecology: Obstetricians/gynecologists (OB-GYNs) specialize in the woman's reproductive tract, pregnancy and childbirth. - SUBSPECIALTIES: Maternal & Fetal Medicine/High Risk
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SPECIALTY: Obstetrics & Gynecology: Obstetricians/gynecologists (OB-GYNs) specialize in the woman's reproductive tract, pregnancy and childbirth. - SUBSPECIALTIES: Maternal & Fetal Medicine/High Risk
https://health.usnews.com/doctors/james-thorp-380320
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Dr+James+A+Thorp+MD&;t=h_&ia=web
Tim Truth - 18286 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TGjFPyE3L4JX/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/timtruth/
https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/
https://rumble.com/timtruth
https://bitchute.com/timtruth/
https://flote.app/timtruth1
http://groupdiscover.com/
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