I combine Electroculture and Magnetoculture as my newest experiment in the garden using galvanized wire, a fishing pole, ring magnets and a salvaged vacuum cleaner power cord.
https://odysee.com/Electroculture-Course:20b59f1bb3afaef4ca7c0d877ec56d0b22e04446?r=3ZZs282SEQ5uPABXhMcHRGGB6RSiG4Ar
---
DONATE: https://cahlen.org/gift
CONTACT: https://cahlen.org/contact
SUBSCRIBE: https://cahlen.org/subscribe
GEAR LIST: https://cahlen.org/gear
NOTICE: https://cahlen.org/notice
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.