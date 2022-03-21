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The Wartime Presidency, Part I, Things Remembered - by SLAG, The Pipeline, 4 Dec 2021
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20 views • March 21, 2022
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐖𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐈, 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 - 𝐛𝐲 𝐒𝐋𝐀𝐆, 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐢𝐩𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞, 4 𝐃𝐞𝐜 2021
https://slagfa.substack.com/p/the-wartime-presidency-part-i
The narrator does show the text as he narrates. However the narrator again does not closely follow the article word for word, making it difficult to follow the written article. He frequently inserts his own opinions and comments, not included in the article.
One can read the text from the article link above, or one can download the article to PDF and read it from there. I've found downloading PDFs from WebtoPDF is really good, as it does not cut off the bottom half of the first page as usually happens with Substack articles.
https://slagfa.substack.com/p/the-wartime-presidency-part-i
The narrator does show the text as he narrates. However the narrator again does not closely follow the article word for word, making it difficult to follow the written article. He frequently inserts his own opinions and comments, not included in the article.
One can read the text from the article link above, or one can download the article to PDF and read it from there. I've found downloading PDFs from WebtoPDF is really good, as it does not cut off the bottom half of the first page as usually happens with Substack articles.
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