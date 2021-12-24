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The Coming Revelation 17:16-17 Brutal Purge of Churchianity Papists and Papist Protestants Fools
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31 views • December 24, 2021
On September 22nd 2021 all Spiritual Sources of Ethereal Power have been Terminated to all humans Worldwide, Governments and Clergy Everywhere are Deprived of Seraphim Sources of Power, What Then Emerges as the Archa Reality of Yahuah's Authority Passes Over the Earth and these persons is a Clown Show of Fools
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